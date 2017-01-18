Manchester United To Employ Full-time Counter-terrorism Manager

Manchester United believe they are the first sports club in the country to have a full-time counter-terrorism manager.

The appointment was revealed at a recent fans’ forum and it is understood the role will be filled by a former inspector from Greater Manchester police’s specialist search unit.

United’s final match of last season against Bournemouth was called off after whatproved to be a fake bomb, left behind following a training exercise, was found in a toilet. The game had to be played four days after the FA Cup final.

There was another incident in November when two men managed to break off from a stadium tour and stay overnight at Old Trafford before the match with Arsenal.

Security has been increased around the club since the Paris attacks in November 2015 when the Stade de France was targeted. Vehicles are checked and individuals heading into the stadium are searched. More security supervisors have been deployed after fans complained searches at turnstiles took too long.

Meanwhile, United fans have former Liverpool striker Christian Benteke to thank for ensuring their 56th consecutive FA Cup match will be televised live.

In the fourth round, the current holders of the competition will entertain 2013 winners Wigan, who are managed by ex-United reserve coach Warren Joyce, live at four o’clock on BBC One on Sunday, 29 January.

However, their run was under serious threat for the next stage as the BBC were awaiting the outcome of Crystal Palace’s replay with Bolton on Tuesday night before determining which tie they would screen.

Had Bolton defeated Palace, they would have advanced to play Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in a contest which would have been shown live, instead of United’s encounter with Wigan.

And Phil Parkinson’s League One club had taken the lead through James Henry early in the second half only for Benteke to come off the bench and score twice to send Palace through and continue United’s streak.

A 0-0 draw with Exeter in January 2005 was the last time a United FA Cup tie was not shown live on television, with the subsequent replay in Devon starting the run.

United have reached the final on three occasions in that time, exiting at the semi-final stage in 2009 and 2011, while there were also defeats at the first hurdle against Leeds in 2010 and Swansea in 2014.

[Guardian UK]