Many Trapped, 2 Feared Dead As Lagos Police College Building Collapses

A yet-to-be confirmed number of persons have been trapped after a building collapsed in Police College, Ikeja, Lagos State in the early hours of Sunday.

Another reports have it that two people have been confirmed dead while rescue operations continued.

An official of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, said rescue operations were ongoing at the college.