Mariah Carey Strips Down for the Cover of Paper

Between a Las Vegas residency, recording a new album and being a mother of twins, Mariah Careyisn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

The iconic singer lost her top and added some bling—in true Mimi fashion—for Paper‘s Las Vegas Edition. She can be seen wearing fishnet tights, sheer black gloves, a decorative body chain and plenty of hair on her cover—one of four that the magazine will put out this month. Other cover stars include the Backstreet Boys, Ricky Martin and Jennifer Lopez, with whom she was once rumored to be feuding.

In another shot for the magazine, she channels her inner Little Mermaid in a seashell bra, you know, if Ariel had traded in that fork for a handful of diamonds.

Mimi, who just finished up her “Mariah: #1 to Infinity” Las Vegas show, sat down with the magazine to talk who still makes her feel starstruck, how she raises children on the road and whether or not she thinks she’s a diva.

“I just thought it would be something in between albums,” she explained of what made her decide to do a Vegas residency. It also helped for her twins Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon, who just celebrated their sixth birthday at Disneyland, to be in one place for a steady amount of time “rather than, like, touring for all that time. They go with me.”

As a bonus for Carey, she likes taking the twins to the dentist. “They have all these games there…I’m sitting here waiting to go to the dentist, like, ‘Let me get to Vegas so I can get to the dentist!'”

Despite her own star power, the songstress recalled moments when she was starstruck by the likes of Michael Jackson and Prince.

“The last time I saw Prince, he came to my dressing room,” she remembered of the late “Purple Rain” singer. “I looked around the room and I noticed that everyone in the room was looking up and staring like they couldn’t believe he was standing there.”

She also alluded to the fact that the two of them were quite close. “When he was living we had had lots of conversations, and he helped me through certain moments that were not easy.”

Other notable moments to mention? Diva moments, of course. “I’ve never had a diva moment,” Mimi says before relenting. “Actually, I have had diva moments, and then people can’t handle it.” Ex-husband Nick Cannon recently revealed to Wendy Williams that the most “diva” he’s ever seen his ex-wife was when she was giving birth to their two children, 6-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

“Now my wife wanted to make sure that when the babies came out, that they came out not only to a Mariah Carey song, but a live performance from Mariah Carey—her Madison Square performance of ‘Fantasy’—so they came out to a round of applause,” he said.

In December, Mimi will return to the Colosseum for the All I Want for Christmas Is You holiday concert series.

