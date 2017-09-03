Mark Laments Monumental Misery In Benue Following Flood Disaster

September 03 23:31 2017 Print This Article

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

Immediate past President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has lamented what he described as monumental misery caused by flooding in Benue state.

Mark accordingly urged the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency help Benue out of the present predicament of flood disaster that has ravaged parts of the State .

Mark spoke through a statement released by his Media assistant on Sunday in which he described the disaster as “monumental,” saying “thousands of citizens have been rendered homeless as Hundreds  of houses and other properties were submerged by the flood largely influenced by the torrential rainfall.

“I therefore urge the National Emergency Management Agency ( NEMA) to  intervene by bringing relief materials  for the thousands of citizens  already displaced by the flood and I also enjoin  organizations and good  spirited individuals to render  assistance to the flood ravaged communities  in the state.”

Admonishing the government and people of Benue state, Senator Mark said:” I however counsel citizens to adhere strictly to town planning rules and regulations  for buildings as part of measures to prevent re-occurrence of such disaster.”

He also noted that “Benue  state was one of the states ravaged by flood in the 2012  disaster believed to have been orchestrated by  the release of water from the Lagbo Dam in Cameroun.”

