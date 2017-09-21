Market Active as 373.49 Million Shares Worth N5.77 Billion Traded On Thursday

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

At the end of trading on Thursday, a total of 429.22 million shares valued at N8.68 billion were traded in 3,271 at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

A breakdown of the figure shows that outcome represented 212.50 per cent increase over the 137.35 million shares worth N1.13 billion traded in 2,977 deals on Wednesday.

Market capitalisation, however, depreciated by N6 billion or 0.05 per cent to close at N12.130 trillion from N12.136 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index, which opened at 35,207.89 lost 18.92 basis points closed at 35,188.97.

Total Oil led the losers’ chart with a loss of N6 to close at N225 per share just as Dangote Cement followed, depreciating by N3.39 to close at N210, while Okomo Oil dropped N3.29 to close at N63.21 per share.

FlourMill dipped by 45k to close at N26.55, while Custodyins depreciated by 14k to close at N3.46 per share.

Conversely, Nigerian Breweries topped the gainers’ table with N5 to close at N173 per share while Guinness, which gained N2.48 to close at N99.28 per share.

Lafarge Wapco gained 38k to close at N49.48, while GTBank appreciated by 25k to close at N38.95 and FBNH rose by 22k to close at N5.37 per share.

GTBank emerged the investor’s delight, trading 171.82 million shares worth N6.69 million.

Access Bank came second, trading 39.79 million shares worth N386.03 million, while JaizBank sold 39.22 million shares valued at N26.27 million.

FCMB traded 29.36 million shares worth N29.40 million, while Zenith Bank sold 25.49 million valued at N561.50 million.