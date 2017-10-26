Market Extends Gains On Bullish Sentiment

The equity market ended the previous session on a positive note as the NSE ASI appreciated by 0.25% for the day to close at 36,622.85. Market Cap also appreciated 0.25% to close at N12.68 trillion. Market turnover was N4.66 billion; $15.2 million. The best performers included FIDSON (9.82%), CILEASING (7.60%), HONYFLOUR (7.03%), NASCON (6.21%) and AGLEVENT (5.45%). The worst performers included CUTIX (-9.36%), FO (-4.99%), UPL (-4.95%), JAIZBANK (-4.62%) and MANSARD (-3.85%). The NSE30 index appreciated 0.26%, the banking index appreciated 0.68%, the consumer goods index appreciated 0.05%, the oil & gas index appreciated 0.36% and the insurance index depreciated 1.16%. Overseas, American and European markets finished lower as investors reacted to disappointing 3rd quarter earnings.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

FIDSON (N3.69): Gained 9.80% and closed at N3.69. Volumes decreased to 4.880m from 0.192m traded shares in the previous session; VWAP for the session was N3.67. The stock finished the previous session higher as investors reacted to the release of its upbeat 3rd quarter corporate earnings where it recorded an increase in revenue (+127.6%) PBT (+765.0%) and PAT (+790.0%). The stock ended the trading day at a year high of N3.69 and was the highest gainer. We expect profit-taking activity in future sessions.

DIAMONDBNK (N1.08): Gained 4.90% and closed at N1.08. Volumes decreased to 7.024m from 9.887m traded shares in the previous session; VWAP for the session was N1.08. We observed aggressive buying during the session driven by the expectation of corporate earnings. The stock was on bid throughout the trading session closing at N1.08. We expect buying sentiment to prevail in today’s session.

TOP STORY:

Fidelity bank takes 5% impairment charge on 9 mobile loan. Fidelity bank Nigeria has taken a 5% impairment charge on a $55 million loan to 9mobile Nigeria, formerly known as Etisalat Nigeria. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fidelity bank mentioned this yesterday and said that it was in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) request. According to Reuters, the CBN asked banks involved in the loan to take a five percent provision as part of their third quarter results. Etisalat Nigeria ran into trouble after borrowing a total amount of $1.2 billion from 13 commercial banks in 2013 and defaulted on payments due to FX debt exposures, following the devaluation of the Naira. This led to its parent company Etisalat UAE pulling out and the CBN stepping in to prevent banks from taking over the company. On Tuesday, the senate voted in favor of investigating the default of Etisalat Nigeria and how its funds were used. The telecommunications company is currently in the process of looking for new investors and has picked Barclays as its advisor.