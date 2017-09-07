Market Indices Appreciate By 1.42 Per cent After Thursday’s Trading

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

Weekly equity transactions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed on Thursday on upbeat note as the All-Share Index grew by 1.42 per cent.

This is just as market index rose by 507.12 basis points to close higher at 336,116.19 against the 35,609.07 achieved on Wednesday.

Further analysis of the trends reveal that Market capitalisation, which opened at N12.249 trillion, rose by N175 billion or 1.42 per cent to close at N12.448 trillion.

An analysis of the price movement chart indicated that Dangote Cement recorded the highest gain to lead the gainers table by N9.79 to close at N216.91 per share.

Guinness followed with a gain of N8.94 to close at N1, 126, while Stanbic IBTC appreciated by N1.49 to close at N39.9 per share.

Nigeria Breweries gained N1.4 to close at N184, while Flour Mill increased by N1 to close at N30 per share.

Conversely, Seplat topped the losers’ chart, losing N24.1 to close at N457.9 per share.

Mobil trailed with a loss 99k to close at N165.61, while NCR lost 36k to close at N6.97 per share.

FBNH depreciated by 20k to close at N5.76, while Oando shed by 23k to close at N6.3 per share.

The volume of shares traded, however, decreased by 20.99 per cent with an exchange of 222.69 million shares worth N4.17 billion traded in 4,622 deals.

This was in contrast to the 281.83 million shares valued at N5.42 billion traded in 4,066 deals on Wednesday.

Sterlng Bank emerged the toast of investors, accounting for 36.58 million shares valued at N37.25 million.

It was followed by Royalex with 35.72 million shares valued at N17.86 million.

Fidelity Bank traded 21.91 million shares worth N29.39 million, while Access Bank sold 21.55 million shares worth N212.45 million.