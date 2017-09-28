Market Indices At Stock Exchange Record 0.93 Per Cent gain

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

Equity transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed on the upbeat note on Thursday for the second consecutive day with indices appreciating further by 0.93 per cent at the end of trading activities.

Market capitalisation appreciated by N113 billion or 0.93 per cent to close at N12.213 trillion from the N12.100 trillion achieved on Wednesday just as the All-Shares Index rose by 325.91 points or 0.93 per cent to close at 35,429.31 against the 35,103.40 posted on Wednesday.

Nestle topped the price gainers’ chart with N14.94 to close at N1225 per share.

Dangote Cement followed with N2.99 gain to close at N212.99, while PZ Cussons and International Breweries gained N1 each to close at N26 and N37 per share, respectively.

Also GTBank appreciated by 8k to close at N40 per share while on the other hand MRS Oil led the price losers’ table by N1.68 to close at N31.98 129 per share.

Nascon trailed with a loss of N1.08 to close at N12.02, while Unilever lost 68k to close at N43.61 per share.

CCNN shed 44k to close at N8.36, while ETI dropped 32k to close at N17.7 per share.

The market turnover rose by 153.82 per cent as 346.215 million shares worth N3.99 billion were traded in 3,066 deals.

This was against the 136.403 million shares valued at N1.27 billion traded in 2,860 deals on Wednesday.

Skye Bank was the toast of investors, accounting for 95.91 million shares worth N50.77 million.

Mansard came second on the activity chart with 42.89 million shares valued at N85.78 million, while Transcorp exchanged 20.37 million shares worth N25.65 million.