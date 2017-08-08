Media Owners Must Ensure Independence Of Journalists – Abati

Former Special Adviser on Media to President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr Ruben Abati has charged media owners to ensure that journalists in their employ are independent and guarded from influence.

He made the disclosure on Tuesday at the Information Summit organised by the Oyo State Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism in Ibadan.

The two-day seminar has the theme “Managing Information and Communications: The Catalyst for Sustainable Development’’

Abati said “for a sustainable partnership between government and professional journalists, there are lots of grey areas that need to be considered. Government like popularity and they like to read positive things about themselves. They imagine that journalists must do their bidding.

“Owners of media houses have a responsibility of ensuring the independence of journalists by providing for their welfare and paying salaries,’’he noted.

Abati, a keynote speaker said it was unfortunate that many media owners in the country could not pay salaries of journalists, thereby making them more vulnerable to influence.

Mr Felix Adenaike, a former Managing Director, Sketch Press Limited, said that the most important aspect of the summit was the implementation of the outcomes or submissions.

Adenaike said that the implementation would go a long way to fortify information dissemination processes to avoid distorted information and rumour mongering.

Mallam Mohammed Bello, Zonal Director, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Ibadan described the summit as a commendable effort, advocating credibility, accuracy and integrity.

He told the participants “there is no problem about facilitating partnership between government and professional Journalists . I doubt if our leaders are transparent and willing to submit to scrutiny,’’he said.

Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Oyo State, Mrs.

Dolapo Dosumu described the seminar as a form of rejuvenation of information in the state.

She appealed to stakeholders to utilize whatever knowledge acquired at the summit in building the gap that existed in information dissemination process.

Mrs Olajumoke Coker, Zonal Director, Nigeria Broadcasting Commissio, (NBC) said that the broadcast stations have important role to play by ensuring that the country remained united.

She urged them to ensure that their programmes for broadcast were in line with national goals and the nation’s broadcasting codes.

“Broadcasters should ensure that their content is designed to inject the culture of peaceful co-existence from the cradle.

‘`I assure that, we at the NBC will continue to play our role as a regulator by upholding standard at all times, irrespective of religion, ethnicity and political leanings,’’she said.

Mr Adewunmi Faniran, Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, called on government to ensure that the welfare of media professionals and salaries of workers was addressed.

Faniran, who was represented by Mr Bola Ogunlayi, Oyo NUJ Secretary, called on the state government to review the sack of media professionals at the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS).

Earlier, Mr Toye Arulogun, the State Commissioner for Information, Cuture and Tourism, said that the summit was organised to facilitate a smooth relationship with the media on information dissemination.

Arulogun stated that the aim of the summit was to ensure a society free from rumour mongering and distorted information.