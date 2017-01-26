Messi, Suarez Help To Book Semi-final Berth

Luis Enrique’s side remain in the hunt for major silverware after doing enough on home soil to make their way into the last four of the Copa del Rey

Barcelona made their way into the Copa del Rey semi-finals with a 5-2 victory over Real Sociedad at Camp Nou.

Luis Enrique’s side held a narrow advantage heading into the second leg of the quarter-final clash, but pulled away on home soil to prevail 6-2 on aggregate.

Denis Suarez broke the deadlock, with the 23-year-old midfielder finding the target in successive outings after opening his account for the club against Eibar.

Lionel Messi then doubled Barca’s advantage 10 minutes into the second half, before Juanmi offered an immediate response.

The tie was ended as a contest, though, just past the hour mark when Messi sprung Luis Suarez through to add a third for the hosts.

Willian Jose de Silva pulled another one back for Sociedad, but Arda Turan and a second on the night for Denis Suarez had the final say in the closing stages.

