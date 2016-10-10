Methodist Conference Ends In Abuja With Ordination Of 159 Priests, Elects Bishop Akinwale Secretary of Conference

By ‘Tunde Babalola

The Conference of the Methodist Church Nigeria in the wee hours of today ended her 45th/10th biennial conference, the highest decision making body for the over three million Nigerians in the length and breadth of Nigeria with the appointment of a new Secretary of the Conference popularly called SOC.

He is The Rt. Rev. Michael Olusegun Agbolahan Akinwale. Until his election have several caps in the Methodist Church Nigeria. He is the Chairman, Conference Education Board and the Bishop of Methodist Church Nigeria, Remo Diocese and was formerly of Agodi Diocese in Ibadan where he instituted through the guidance of the Holy Spirit several spiritual programmes including the three days fasting and prayers to commence every month.

Earlier, during the Conference, 159 ordinands were ordained Priest in Methodist Church, notably among them were The Revd Nwogwu Valentine Ejike, Kubwa Bishop chaplain and The Revd Orekoya Emmanuel Dele of Ayedun Diocese in Ekiti state formerly of Methodist Church Byazhin in Kubwa Diocese.

Similarly six Deaconess were also ordained by the Prelate and head of the Church, His Eminence Dr Samuel Kanu Uche. They are Amedu O Christian, Baba Esther Ene, Daniel Charity, Ekele Oyi Felicia, Gimba A. Esther, and Mathew A Precious.

The Conference also translates the Bishop of Kubwa, Rt Revd Rufus O. Babalola to Edo/Delta while Rt Revd O C Igwe from Umuahia West is to take over from him. Rt Revd Babalola was elected a Bishop in 2012 conference of the church and resumed in Kubwa, Abuja in December of the same year as the pioneer bishop of Kubwa Diocese created by the Conference headed by Prelate Sunday Ola Makinde, now prelate emeritus.

The conference hosted by the Abuja Archdiocese of the church comprises Dioceses of Abuja, Nyanya and Kubwa also created two new Dioceses in the Lagos area. They are Ikeja and Ereko Diocese. Ereko Cathedral is a church established 70 years ago. The new Dioceses are to be manned by newly elected Bishops. Very Revd Victor Adegbite, Bishop-elect of Ikeja while Very Revd Olukayode Adeogun is the Bishop-elect of Ereko.

The newly ordained were challenged by the preacher at the service, Rt Revd Edoka Amuta, the Bishop of Evangelism and Discipleship, to be committed in the things of God as God is a rewarder of those who diligently serve him.

He told them they should never lobby to be in a juice place in their ministry but allow God to always order their ways noting that they should serve God and Methodist Church selflessly like a Methodist minister, Late Rev Paul Okehchukwu who was murdered during the Miss World Beauty peagent protest along Abuja/Kaduna expressway for standing for Jesus Christ and refusing to deny the Saviour.

Quoting from Isaiah chapter 1 vs 18 to 20, Bishop Amuta challenged Nigerians that God is interested in Nigeria but He (God) wants our leaders and Nigeria as a whole to return to him and reason together with him for the way out of the nation’s economic predicament.

He urged Nigerians that running back to God is the only way to survive this harsh economic condition noting that there is no economic ideas or policies that can save any Christian apart from God warning them to remember that once stock market was booming and it crashed later just as depending resources on crude oil has failed the nation.