MI Apologizes For Making Insensitive Statement About Slapping A Little Girl For 50million Naira

Jude Abaga professionally known as M.I Abaga, the Chief Executive Officer of Chocolate City has apologized over the insensitive statement he made that attracted a lot of negative criticisms from people.

A poster of a little girl was posted and was captioned,”Violence Against Women, would you slap her for 50 million naira?” The award winning rapper, owned up that he can slap the little girl for N50m.

“I would never hit or intentionally physically harm a child for any reason..” he wrote.When he realized how much condemnation he incurred, he quickly took to his official twitter account @MI_Abaga to apologize,“I made a joke on a page dedicated to jokes and Humour.. if it seemed offensive to anyone I apologize whole heatedly.”

