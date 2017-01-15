Mikel Scores First Goal For Tianjin TEDA

January 15 21:19 2017

Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel scored his first goal for Chinese Super League, CSL, side, Tianjin Teda in their 2-6 loss to German side St. Pauli.

Mikel, 29, signed a three year deal with the CSL, side after 11 years at Chelsea, and he appears to have settled down quickly in his new surroundings.

Mikel made his debut for the team few days ago Monchengladbach, and was also in action in the test game against St. Pauli.

The German side scored three goals in the opening 26 minutes, before the Nigerian pulled a goal back for his side in the 35th minute to bring scores to 3-1.

The former Chelsea defensive midfielder scored a header from a well delivered free kick, which left the goalkeeper of St. Pauli stranded in goal as the ball flew into the net.

