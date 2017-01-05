Military Rescues Another Chibok Schoolgirl

Nigerian troops have found another Chibok Schoolgirl abducted in 2014 by Boko Haram, the Army said Thursday as the BringBack Our Girls campaigners begin count down to 1,000 days without the girls.

The announcement was made by the Army’s spokesperson, Sani Usman, the News Agency of Nigeria is reporting.

Details of the rescue were not immediately clear.

The girl would be the 23rd found since Boko Haram seized over 200 girls from their school in Chibok, Borno State.