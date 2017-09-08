Minister Cautions Against Politicizing Nigeria’s Exit From Recession

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has

warned against the politicization of the country’s recent emergence

from recession.

The Minister, who stated this when he received the Broadcast Media

Editors on a courtesy visit in Abuja on Friday, said politicizing the

nation’s triumph over recession is a disservice to the people of

Nigeria.

“To naysayers, I will say: This issue should not be politicized. An

issue that affects the welfare of our citizens should not be toyed

with. Let us all appreciate what this Administration has done in

returning our economy to the path of positive growth and then support

and encourage it to do more.

”Trying to downplay what has been achieved is bad politics. I know

this good news of our emergence from recession has hit the naysayers

very hard. But they should recover quickly and embrace the good news.

Sorry, but it can neither be denied nor wished away,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed said some critics even claimed that getting out of

recession is mere statistics and does not mean anything, even though

it is the same statistics that was used to say that Nigeria had

slipped into recession in Q2 2016.

He said now that Nigeria has emerged from recession, the

Administration will sustain and build on what it did to get the

economy out of recession through sustained policy interventions in

various sectors.

The Minister listed such measures as including the continued

stimulation of local production of staples (e.g. rice), using

initiatives like the Anchor’s borrowers programme and the Presidential

Initiative on Fertilizers; continuous improvement of the business

environment via PEBEC to attract investors; positive engagement in the

Niger Delta that has resulted in improved oil production and ensuring

stability in the Foreign Exchange Market.

He said the government would also continue the efforts to ensure that

inflation rate, which has come down from 18% to 16%, is further

brought down; continue to build-up of the foreign reserves, which has

hit a 30-month high of $31.8 billion as at July 2017 and ensure the

sustenance of the Social Intervention Programme such as N-power, which

has created 200,000 jobs and is set to create 300,000 more this year;

the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme that provides one

meal a day to 3,065,000 pupils in 14 states and the Conditional Cash

Transfer from which 30,000 households have benefitted from the N,5000

monthly stipend.

Alhaji Mohammed also gave the assurance that government will continue

to improve on power generation, which has increased from 2,690MW to

over 6,000MW .

Earlier, the Convener of the Broadcast Media Editors, Mr. Tijjani

Yunusa, pledged the partnership of the group with the Federal

Government in its effort to develop the country.

Segun Adeyemi

SA To Hon Minister of Information and Culture

Abuja

8th Sept 2017