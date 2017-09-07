Minister Of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan Summoned To Presidential Villa

Following the reported outburst of the Women Affairs Minister, Hajia Aisha Alhassan that she’ll not support President Muhammadu Buhari if he decides to recontest the 2019 election, the Presidency Thursday summoned her to the Presidential Villa, Abuja for explanation.

In an interview with Hausa service of the BBC, Alhassan was reported to have said she would rather support former Vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, whom she claimed is her godfather in 2019.

The interview had generated reaction on social media while many have advocated for the sack of the Minister for Women Affairs.

The embattled Minister was sighted around 2:24pm leaving the Presidential Villa and when she was cornered by State House Correspondents to react simply said

“I have no comment. What will I say now? I have said all in BBC Hausa. Get someone who speaks Hausa very well to translate it for you.”

Before answering questions from newsmen, Alhassan was seen leaving the Office of the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari who was said not to be on seat at the time she came calling while she was not also abke to see neither President Muhammadu Buhari nor Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Pressed on her present relationship with President Buhari, she replied “How will I know? I have not seen the President but I don’t think the president is a naive person.”

As to whether she is confident that she could retain her job as a Minister, Alhassan replied, “God gives and God takes. That is all and I have said it all in Hausa. You know that there is an end to everything”.

Asked about her reaction to various attacks from Buhari supporters on social media, she responded “Let the will of God be.”

Alhassan had the BBC Hausa service interview described Abubakar as her godfather, saying she would not mind losing her job for supporting the former number two citizen.

She was quoted to have said “Atiku is my godfather even before I joined politics. And again, Baba Buhari did not tell us that he is going to run in 2019,” she said.

“Let me tell you today that if Baba said he is going to contest in 2019, I swear to Allah, I will go before him and kneel and tell him that ‘Baba I am grateful for the opportunity you gave me to serve your government as a minister but Baba just like you know I will support only Atiku because he is my godfather. If Atiku says he is going to contest.

“If because of what I said, I am sacked, it will not bother me because I believe in Allah, that my time has elapsed that is why… Baba is not a mad man like those calling for my sack. They have been sending it and spreading that if Baba sees this I will be sacked?.”