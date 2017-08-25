Minister Urges Federal Character Commission To Enlighten Nigerians On Its Activities

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has

challenged the Federal Character Commission to mount a campaign toenlighten Nigerians on the Commission’s activities as well as the onspread of federal appointments.

The Minister issued the challenge in Abuja on Friday when he received

some officials of the Commission, led by its Secretary, Mallam Mahmoud

Bello Tukur, on a courtesy visit to his office.

“Nigerians need to know and appreciate what you are doing, and I think

we need more of this interaction. At our level at the Federal Ministry

of Information and Culture, we will very readily partner with you in

the area of enlightenment campaigns because it is going to unite the

country better. Once the people have a sense of belonging, then it’s

the recipe for unity,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed said it’s important for the Commission to change the

perception and the mindset of people about the Commission, adding:

”To do so, you must invest in advocacy, interactions and visits like

this.”

He said it is always convenient for people to look at a few

appointments and make a general statement of marginalization, without

taking a holistic view of federal appointments.

The Minister noted, however, that adequate and equitable

representation in federal institutions will give a sense of belonging

to every Nigerian and equally strengthen the bond of unity in the

country.

“It is gladdening to note here that the objective and the mandate of

the Commission go beyond just ensuring that there is a balance, equity

and fairness in the federal ministries and parastatals, but that you

are also very duly concerned about the spread of infrastructure. I

think the two mandates are very important and germane to the unity,

stability and peace of this country,” he stated.

In his remarks, Mallam Tukur said the Commission is currently engaged

in promoting the aspect of its second mandate, which extends beyond

placement in federal institutions to ensuring equitable distribution

of infrastructure.

“The second mandate of the Commission also extends to the aspect of

distribution of socio-economic amenities and infrastructure in the

country, and this is one key area that most people have not focused on

and we want to focus more on that in the Federal Character Commission

now,” he said.

The Commission’s Secretary decried how development is only centred in

certain corridors and the urban areas, stressing the need for

amenities and infrastructure to be broadly spread to extend to the

rural areas in order to encourage private sector investment,

particularly in areas like agriculture.

Segun Adeyemi

SA To Hon. Minister of Information and Culture

Abuja

25th Aug. 2017