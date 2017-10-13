Minister Urges International Partners To Proscribe IPOB

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has

called on Nigeria’s international partners to designate the Indigenous

People of Biafra (IPOB) a terrorist organisation.

The Minister made the call in his article, entitled ”Thwarting

Terrorism in Nigeria”, which appeared in the US newspaper ‘Washington

Times’ on Thursday, 12th Oct. 2017

He argues that IPOB’s actions qualify the group as a terrorist

organization in most jurisdictions.

On 20th Sept 2017, the Federal Government of Nigeria proscribed IPOB,

which has been violently agitating for a separate state in the

South-East.

“The terror lays bare their opportunism. They masquerade as a

separatist movement, yet they endanger the very people they claim to

represent. In reality, IPOB cares about IPOB and nothing more,” Alhaji

Mohammed said.

Using the words of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, such as “If they fail to

give us Biafra, Somalia will look like a paradise compared to what

will happen to that ‘zoo’ (Nigeria).” “I don’t want peaceful

actualisation (of Biafra)”; “We need guns and we need bullets”; “If

they don’t (give us Biafra), they will die,” the Minister exposes IPOB

as a terrorist organization like ETA in Spain, the Tamil Tigers was in

Sri Lanka, and the PKK is in Turkey (all of whom are proscribed by the

U.S. State Department).

He makes clear that this administration will not make the same mistake

as the previous in allowing terrorists to capture land.

“The government reiterates its appeal to its international partners to

proscribe the organization, and in doing so, starve it of the funds

which gives it sustenance. Nigeria has just defeated one preventable

terrorist insurgency. This one must not be given the chance to get a

foothold,” the Minister writes.

Segun Adeyemi

SA To Hon Minister of Information and Culture

Abuja

13th Oct 2017