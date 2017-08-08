Mob Set Two Abductors Ablaze In Failed Kidnap Bid On Lagos Woman

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

Two yet to be identified kidnappers were on Tuesday set ablaze by irate mob in Ajala Bus Stop along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway in Lagos.

According to eyewitness who spoke to our correspondent, the men were said to be part of a syndicate who specialize in abducting and killing innocent people for ritual purposes along the busy expressway .

Those who spoke stated that the syndicate usually kill and sell parts of their victims to people who need them by converting a tunnel meant to channel water under the highway to a den of cannibals or mean men.

Tuesday incidence was sparked off when a yet to be identified woman was abducted by the two suspects who met their waterloo when the cry of their victim for help in the large drain channel got the attention of a sweeper who in turn beckoned on the people around.

The source alleged that their (the abductors) modus operandi was to set a bait of rope knot on the main road for pedestrians on early morning resumption or late night returnees. T

“They are then drawn into the drain and then pulled into the tunnel alive or subconscious,” said the eyewitness who added that the tunnel has many turnings that linked other channels to their slaughter slab located in Pleasure Bus Stop along the same road.

“There was naked anger by the youths and sympathisers. Police and soldiers could not control them because they were many. Though, It was learnt that the soldiers went into the tunnel but could not get any culprit out but the irate youths had gone to procure about six matchets to search for these men.

“It was also said that before one of the dead men gave up the ghost confessed that they were 28 working for the ‘company’.” The eye witness said.