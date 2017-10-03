Money Laundering: Alison-Madueke Applies To Be Joined In N450m Suit

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

The immediate past Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke has applied to be joined in a criminal case of money laundering involving a popular lawyer, Mr. Mohammed Dele Belgore.

Belgore who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) was on Tuesday charged before Justice Mohammed Aikawa of a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

Also docked by the operatives of the Economic Financial and other Crimes Commission (EFCC) alongside Belgore was a former Minister of National Planning, Professor Abubakar Suleiman.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Tuesday, the EFCC accused the two alongside Alison-Madueke of fraudulently converting the sum of N450 million being public funds into personal use.

Though absent at the hearing Alison-Madueke, who was described in the charge as being at large however applied to be joined in the suit through her lawyer, Mr Obinna Onya.

The EFCC said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 1(a), 15(2) (d) and18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Amendment) Act, 2012 but when their pleas were taken, both Belgore and Suleiman pleaded not guilty.

Onya, appeared with an application seeking to join Alison-Madueke as one of the accused in the chargen arguing that the move was brought pursuant to the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

The lawyer submitted that, contrary to the declaration by the EFCC that the former minister was at large, she was in the United Kingdom and willing to return to Nigeria to defend herself.

Onya said that since Alison-Madueke ‘s name was mentioned in the charge, it would be against her right to fair hearing for the case to proceed without affording her the opportunity of defending herself.

Onya urged the court to hear and rule on the application before proceeding with the substantive case.

However, EFCC counsel, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, said that the application was not ripe for hearing as he had yet to be served with it.

Aikawa ruled that the court would not entertain the application until all parties in the substantive suit would properly be served the application.

Meanwhile, the trial proceeded with the second prosecution witness, Mr Usman Zakari, continuing with evidence.

He was led in evidence by Oyedepo, who tendered two letters written to the EFCC as exhibits.

The court admitted the two letters.

However, Oyedepo’s attempt to tender a trail of electronic mail communication between Alison-Madueke and some bank managers was resisted by defence counsel, Mr Ebun Shofunde (SAN) and Olatunji Ayanlaja (SAN).

They submitted that the document did not meet the requirements of the Evidence Act.

Oyedepo sought an adjournment to counter the objection by the defence.

The court adjourned the case until October 4 for continuation of trial.