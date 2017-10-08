Monkeypox: Bayelsa Intensifies Campaign, Victims In Speedy Recovery

In its efforts to curb the spread of the viral monkeypox disease, the Bayelsa State Government has intensified its efforts especially in the area of public enlightenment ?and civic engagement.

The government therefore called on residents of the state to report all suspected cases of the disease by using the following ?hotlines, 08066987752 and? 08035474676, to get rapid response team.?

A statement issued on Sunday by the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, also said the ?spirited sensitization campaign mounted by his ministry on radio with translations in all the local dialects in the state will be aggressively sustained.

According to him, the government has commenced ?sensitization campaign and advocacy visits to communities in the State on the need to reassure the indigenes of government’s intervention and activities in curbing further spread of the disease.

?While giving an update of the situation, he disclosed that the government has curbed further spread of the disease, adding that out of the number of those affected and quarantined at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH) Okolobiri, many are already showing signs of recovery.

Iworiso-Markson explained that two of the index cases and the Doctor affected by the disease have since fully recovered and discharged and expressed joy that? so far no death has been recorded.

He said, “To further allay the fears and reassure Bayelsans of government’s efforts in curbing the disease, let me make it clear that we are on top of the situation. However it is important for people to take note of the fact that prevention is better than cure.

“Hence, they are required to always wash their hands, avoid monkeys, bushmeats and dead animals as well as be on the look out for symptoms which often manifests as various stages of rash and an intense weakness of the body, severe pains, among other things.”