Monkeypox: Two Cases In Ekiti

There are two reported cases of monkeypox in Ekiti State and they are said to have occurred in Okemesi-Ekiti in Ekiti West Local Government Area of the state.

Checks by our correspondent revealed that the two cases have been reported to the Minister of Health in Abuja.

The two cases have been quarantined and under close observations.

It was gathered that a man from Erijiyan came to visit his wife in Okemesi and had was looked like rashes and pox on him and after a few days, one of their neighbours also developed same symptom.

Speaking on the matter, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Mrs Modupe Alade, confirmed the development.