Monkeypox: Two Cases In Ekiti

Monkeypox: Two Cases In Ekiti
October 10 13:19 2017 Print This Article

There are two reported cases of monkeypox in Ekiti State and they are said to have occurred in Okemesi-Ekiti in Ekiti West Local Government Area of the state.

Checks by our correspondent revealed that the two cases have been reported to the Minister of Health in Abuja.

The two cases have been quarantined and under close observations.

It was gathered that a man from Erijiyan came to visit his wife in Okemesi and had was looked like rashes and pox on him and after a few days, one of their neighbours also developed same symptom.

Speaking on the matter, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Mrs Modupe Alade, confirmed the development.

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

Exposition On Health Benefits Of Honey

President’s Speech At The African First Ladies Peace Mission Conference.

FCT Minister To AEPB; Remove Hawkers From Pedestrian Bridges

FCT Minister To AEPB; Remove Hawkers From Pedestrian Bridges