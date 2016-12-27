Mourinho Hails ‘beauty’ of Mkhitaryan Goal

Jose Mourinho described Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s stunning goal in Man Utd’s 3-1 win over Sunderland as “beautiful”.

The Armenian substitute produced a fine finish for United’s third in the victory, flicking the ball from behind him with his right foot and into the corner, despite being offside from Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s cross.

Mourinho was full of praise for the goal, and said it would have gone down in club history if it had been a match-winner in a more important game.

Mourinho told Sky Sports: “It was beautiful. It’s a pity that it’s the third goal in the game and not a phenomenal goal to win a great match, because that would be in Manchester United history.

“It’s always good for him, he was playing very well, he had that injury that stopped his evolution, but then he comes back, plays 35 minutes and well, and shows that he is ready to be back to the level that he himself created expectation to all of us, because he is doing great things.”

Despite the win, United’s fourth on the trot in the Premier League, Mourinho was far from happy with his side’s first-half performance, going into the break 1-0 up from Daley Blind’s goal.

“We played, I think, not good first half, I know that David [Moyes] and Sunderland deserve credit for our first half, but I was not happy really with the way we were playing,” he said.

“Lack of intensity, concentration, and accuracy in the pass. I think we were a bit lucky to be 1-0 in front.

“In the second half we were strong, the second goal arrived late, and we did more than enough to score the second and first to kill the game off before. Sunderland were still trying to find a moment to equalise.

“Three important points, four matches, 12 points, that’s what we need. I want consistency in our level, and to be honest I was not happy with our first half.

“Maybe Christmas, maybe low concentration, but the good thing is that when the team needed to be back, and when the team needed to be there, the team went back to good levels. We won, a good game, and we’ll be back for Middlesbrough.”

Ibrahimovic scored United’s second in the second half, taking his tally to 16 this season and 10 in the last nine games.

Mourinho was delighted for the Swede, adding: “It almost broke my heart when he missed the 2-0 in front of Pickford. But it matters the way he plays for us, the way he leads the team, and I’m so pleased also for him because it’s an amazing number of goals, especially for someone who comes to a Premier League.”

[Sky Sports]