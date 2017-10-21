N10b Defamation Suit: Ugwuonye On The Run?

Destiny Ugorji

When controversial Lagos lawyer, Emeka Ephraim Ugwuonye, in a Facebook

post on his group, The Due Process Advocates on September 18 2018,

announced that he will not come back to Nigeria for any reason, not many

took him seriously, considering the fact that he has myriads of cases

(as defendant) pending in different courts in Nigeria.

A subsequent post on the day of the last adjourned date of the Ten

Billion Naira (N10b) suit (21st September, 2017) instituted against him

by husband of missing Abuja business woman, Charity Aiyedogbon, David

Aiyedogbon, Mr. Ugwuonye said:

“Today, the case of David Aiyedogbon against me will come up in Abuja,

where David had sued me for allegedly defaming him……Unfortunately, I

will not be in Court in Abuja because I am still in the United States,

seriously indisposed.”

In the same post, Ugwuonye alluded: “I am particularly disturbed that

several women who had initially posed as Chacha’s friends have today

abandoned her.”

This leaves one with the question of how Ugwuonye actually got involved

in the matter. Some friends of Chacha whom he claimed consulted him on

the matter all denied him. They are said to be at war with him

presently. One of them, Pamela Nwansoh allegedly confronted him in a

Police premises in Abuja over an obvious sense of disenchantment with

his activities, alleging extortion of members of the public (in the name

of looking for Chacha) using his Facebook Group, the Due Process

Advocates (DPA). Ugwuonye had, via a post on the group, solicited

financial contributions for his trip to Abuja to respond to Police

invitation to explain himself over the case of the missing Chacha.

One of the ladies said to be involved in the search for Chacha, Viola

Ifeyinwa Okolie, on the 14th of July, 2016, also made a worrisome post

on her Facebook wall, expressing disenchantment with Mr. Ugwuonye’s

antics.

As at today, Ugwuonye has neither responded to the issue of how he got

involved in Chacha’s matter; nor rendered an account of the several

millions of Naira contributed by concerned citizens in support of the

search for Chacha. By the way, what really has he done and what exact

steps has he taken to boost the search for the missing woman.

He earlier claimed to have been in the United States of America as at

the time of Chacha’s disappearance and only came into Nigeria in June,

2016, after being briefed to handle the matter, but his call log

betrayed him, showing that he was in Abuja on the 10th, 11th and 12th of

May, 2016; same time Chacha is said to have got missing. Information

from private investigators and telecommunication service providers

revealed that he also made calls around Jabi area of Abuja, up till

midnight same 10th and 11th and departed Abuja on the 12th of May, 2016.

When confronted by the Police in Abuja with evidence of his movement, he

owned up.

Key suspects earlier arrested by the Police in connection with

Chacha’s disappearance were said to have been released at his

instance. He claimed at the FCT Police Hqrs that they were his clients;

but when brought face to face with Mr. Ugwuonye, they denied all his

claims, saying they neither briefed nor identified any corpse to him as

that of Chacha, as he earlier claimed.

As at the time of this report, Police sources reveal that Mr. Ugwuonye

has not provided any evidence to substantiate his claims. The only

person he claims showed and identified a corpse as that of missing

Chacha (Jo) denied him.

Chacha’s car has been recovered. Two of her handsets have also been

recovered and arrests made. Following several pointers to his possible

complicity in the matter, Ugwuonye has been questioned more than thrice

by the Police in Chacha’s case?

The first puzzle was solved, with the admission by one of Chacha’s

lawyers, Nsikak Udo that Chacha’s signature was forged. He admitted

that he lied on oath and his fate shall be determined by the laws of the

land soon. Udo says he did not see Chacha, contrary to his earlier

claim. He confessed to the Police that he forged Charity’s signature

in an affidavit he filed in court. Apparently, Charity was not behind

the filing of the suit, but her lawyer, Nsikak Udoh.

In one of those his posts, Ugwuonye claimed that “part of the

protracted legal fight between Chacha and David was a fight over a real

estate property in England, which was bought in Chacha’s company name,

but which David was claiming as his. The conflict between the two led

them to hire lawyers respectively in London and the matter was never

resolved as of the date of Chacha’s disappearance.”

Investigations revealed that the claim is not only a misrepresentation

of facts, but born out of mischief. Independent investigations revealed

that there has never been any court case between Charity Aiyedogbon and

her ex-husband, David Aiyedogbon in the United Kingdom. Even here in

Nigeria, there was no pending court case between Charity Aiyedogbon and

her ex-husband, David Aiyedogbon as at the time of her disappearance.

The case that was filed at Lokoja was instituted by one of her lawyers,

Mr. Udo, wherein he allegedly forged her (Chacha’s) signature. Police

sources say he has already confessed to the offence in writing at the

Police Headquarters in Abuja. The matter has already been decided in

favour of David Aiyedogbon.

Chacha had left the husband’s house about two years before her

disappearance and all efforts to bring her back to her matrimonial home

failed, including those initiated by the Church and the both families.

Available statistics suggest that there is no divorce petition pending

anywhere instituted by Chacha, as claimed by Mr. Ugwuonye.

The bottom line is that there was no time Ugwuonye said he suspected

David Aiyedogbon, as he is now claiming, but he was emphatic that he has

evidence that he (David Aiyedogbon) murdered his wife. His posts on

Facebook say it all:

“I now have overwhelming evidence that Mr. David Aiyedogbon killed his

wife, Chacha. David has an idea of the kind of evidence at my

disposal.”

In another post, Ugwuonye is quoted as saying: “this is the headless

and dismembered body of Charity Aiyedogbon (posting a corpse on his DPA

Facebook page). DPA has been able to identify this as her body within

the limits of resources at our disposal.”

Continuing, on the 28th of June, 2016, he is quoted as posting: “I

will describe David as a low-life and cold-blooded murderer of his own

wife. The only reason I would not go further to describe David in the

most despicable language that he rightly deserves is that I would rather

focus my argument on points that would lead to justice for Chacha.”

In an earlier reaction to Ugwuonye’s allegation, Mr. Aiyedogbon washed

his hands over the disappearance of the woman and wrote his accuser,

through his lawyers, demanding an apology, failure which he would

institute a suit against him for defamation of character.

The letter dated 21st June 2016, titled: “Defamation of the character

of David Aiyedogbon; demand for apology,” signed by his lawyer, Obiora

Ilo and made available to newsmen, expressly states: “It is our

instruction to demand an unqualified apology from you to our client

through our chambers for the defamatory publications you have made of

and concerning our client.”

Aiyedogbon went a step further by writing a reminder to him, reiterating

the issues raised in the earlier letter. The second letter dated 12th

July, 2017, signed by Chinenye Ofoegbu, of Ogbulafor chambers and made

available to newsmen, expressed his readiness to drag him to Court, in

an event that he failed to apologize and issue a retraction.

Following his recalcitrance, David Aiyedogbon approached the Court to

seek redress. He is asking for Ten Billion Naira from Ugwuonye, as

damages for defaming him.

In addition to the Ten Billion Naira damages, the Suit, with number

CV/2750/16, between David Aiyedogbon (Plaintiff) and Emeka Ugwuonye

(Defendant) on defamation of character, before Justice Peter Kekemeke of

the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court 14, Apo, Abuja; also

prays that the defendant be ordered to pay for the cost of the

litigation.

The Plaintiff is also seeking an order of perpetual injunction

“restraining the Defendant, his Agents, Privies, Associates or

whosoever called” from making further defamatory publications against

him and his family members. It is instructive to note that as at today,

Ugwuonye is yet to produce any evidence to substantiate his allegations

against Mr. Aiyedogbon.

Sources close to Mr. Aiyedogbon’s lawyer, Tony Ogbulafor say he may

have also filed a personal suit against Mr. Ugwuonye for wrongly

accusing him of giving a bribe (in an envelope) to a Police man to

detain him, at the peak of Police investigations.

Meanwhile, following Ugwuonye’s evasive nature, the presiding Judge,

Justice Kekemeke, on the 5th of October, 2017, made an Order for

substituted service on him, since his last known address in Lagos has

been under lock and key, while an earlier Order by the Court for him to

provide an address for service within Abuja is yet to be complied with.

But, where is Emeka Ugwuonye? As the matter comes up for hearing on the

25th of October, 2017, one expects him to appear and prove to the court

that David Aiyedogbon murdered his wife. It is time to present his

“overwhelming evidence” against Mr. Aiyedogbon before the Court. His

refusal to appear in Court on the next adjourned date (25th October,

2017) will be a confirmation that indeed, he is on exile. But for how

long will he run? In my next piece, I will analyse the possible

implications of his exile on the matter.

But, as a lawyer of over twenty-five years (as he always claims),

Ugwuonye knows that he that asserts must prove. Is exile an option for

him? Time shall tell.