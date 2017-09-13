N15m Scam: Suspected Fraudster Remanded in Custody

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday September 12, 2017 arraigned an alleged international fraudster, Paul Ehiemau and his company Blackrock Trading and Logistics Limited, before Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court on a one count charge of Advance Fee Fraud to the tune of N15 million.

Ehiemau, an indigene of Edo State, sometime in February 2017 obtained the sum of N15 million from STOJ Oil and Gas Limited (a German company) through its Country Representative, Stanley Edmond via his company (Blackrock Trading and Logistics Ltd) account number 0220333930 domiciled with Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, by falsely representing to STOJ Oil and Gas Limited that he has the capacity to process a guaranty bond through Equity Credit Capital Switzerland for financing a project.

The two accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them.

Prosecution counsel Sa’ad Hannafi Sa’ad then prayed the Court to fix a date for commencement of trial, while remanding the accused in prison custody.

Attempt by defence counsel, M.A Shariff to move an oral bail application on the grounds of ill health failed as Justice Khobo insisted on a formal application. He also directed the accused to produce a medical certificate to justify his claim.

The accused person was remanded in custody until September 19, 2017, when his bail application will be heard.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media & Publicity

13th September, 2017