N283 Million FSLC Examination Fraud: Edo Govt Moves To Identify Officials For Prosecution

Edo State government has begun moves to identify its officials involved in the N283 million fraud uncovered in the just concluded First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC) Examination in the state. The state executive council headed by Governor Godwin Obaseki took the decision to fish out the officials during its weekly meeting Wednesday after receiving preliminary report on conduct of the examination held in July.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr. Paul Ohonbamu, said it was unanimously decided that those responsible for generating the false figure from Ministry of Education be identified and made to face the consequences. He explained to newsmen “a memo was sent to the governor for the conduct of the FSLC exam where N283 million was earmarked for the exams, which eventually took N30 million.

“The governor is not comfortable with this and directed that those responsible for the disparity must be identified and brought to book, “he said. Ohonbamu said it was resolved at the council that the law setting up the State Universal Basic Education Board must be applied to the letter to allow for a vibrant Basic Education system in Edo. He said that other resolutions reached at the end of the State Executive Council meeting was that the distribution of treated Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets should commence on Friday.

The commissioner added that Senior Assistants and Senior Special Assistants were directed to drive the distribution process in their various wards and local government councils.