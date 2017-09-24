N5 Billion Remittance: NANS Commends JAMB, Asks Buhari To Beam Eagle Eyes On Other Agencies

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Sunday commended Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), under the leadership of Prof Ishaq Oloyede for the remittance of N5 billion to the coffers of the Federal Government.

The organisation also commended the Federal Government for approving probe of the former administration of JAMB and NIMASA and urged government to extend the probe to other agencies.

The President of NANS, Chinonso Obasi, in a statement issued in Abuja, said the remittance of N5 billion from a non-focal revenue generating agency of government is a clear indication of transparency in the administration and management of government business.

He described the development as very highly commendable and call on all heads of federal government agencies and parastatals to emulate the registrar of JAMB.

Obasi lamented the impunity with which corrupt practices was previously perpetuated in JAMB and many others and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to beam search light on other agencies of the Federal Government to ensure that all loopholes that facilitate and encourage corrupt practices are prevented and blocked.

He described corruption as evil and the worst thing that can happen to a country in dire need of financial resources for development and wondered why any right thinking persona would choose to abuse public trust bestowed on him by engaging in corrupt practices, stealing and diverting public funds for personal use, which otherwise would have been used to invest in addressing other development challenges.

Obasi called on Nigerians occupying public offices to endeavour to be responsible and patriotic in the management of government businesses for the common good of all.

According to him, part of ongoing reform is to seek the inclusion and mainstreaming of NANS so the students body could actively participate in campaigning against the scourge of corruption so that available resources can be judiciously applied to areas of critical needs of national development.

He noted that part of the challenge in the successful implementation of government policies is the lack of effective communication and strategic stakeholders engagement.

Obasi stated that NANS is making plans to organize a Nigerian Students Leadership Summit to provide opportunity for interaction between the students and strategic heads of Federal Government agencies and parastatals to enable student leaders understand the critical issues and build leadership capacity for effective representation and leadership at the Students level.