Nadal Faces Federer In Ausie Open Final

Rafael Nadal will face Roger Federer in Sunday’s Australian Open final after the Spaniard beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 5-7, 7-6, (7/5), 6-7 (4/7), 6-4.

In a pulsating match that lasted 4hr 56 min, Nadal eventually came through to set up the final that the majority of the tennis world has been desperately hoping for.

The final will begin at 08.30 GMT on Sunday morning.

Guardian (UK)