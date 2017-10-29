NAF Graduates 140 Senior Non-commissioned Officers From Leadership And Management Course

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on 27 October 2017, graduated 140 Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs) from the recently introduced Leadership and Management Course 1/2017. The 3-month course, which held at the NAF’s Military Training Centre on NAF Base Kaduna, was primarily designed for Master Warrant Officers and Warrant Officers in the NAF. The course was geared towards enhancing the leadership skills of the SNCOs to improve their performance in the Service. The Course is also meant to complement the resettlement course being conducted for airmen/airwomen at the Armed Forces Resettlement Centre Oshodi.

The Air Secretary at the NAF Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) MG Abdulwahab represented the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, as the Guest of honour at the graduation ceremony. AVM Abdulwahab emphasized that one of the key drivers of the vision of the CAS is “human capacity development through robust and result oriented training for enhanced professional performance”. “This achievement has been met in the past 2 years of the leadership of the present CAS thereby greatly contributing to the capacity building of Service personnel who have been trained locally or abroad”’ he said. He further stated that it is imperative for SNCOs to continue to reassess their performance in adding value to the NAF. SNCOs are instrumental to the implementation of directives, which could bring about the actualisation of the NAF mission statement and CAS vision. AVM MG Abdulwahab urged the graduands to utilise the knowledge instilled in them to be more proactive and productive as well as supervise their subordinates diligently.

During the course, some SNCOs distinguished themselves by winning awards. Highlights of the graduation therefore included award presentation to the most deserving graduands. The overall best was NAF85/14291 MWO Kwabil KK who won the CAS Award. The second in order of merit was NAF85/15203 MWO Ogan MN who got the AOC GTC Award while the third in order of merit was NAF85/14315 MWO Onyekwelle MC who won the Commandant’s Award. The introduction of the course for the SNCOs is part of the efforts of the current NAF leadership to build the capacity of personnel towards enhancing professionalism and service delivery.