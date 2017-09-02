NAF Jets Hit Boko Haram Camp

On 1 September 2017, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) neutralized hundreds of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in Garin Maloma area in Sambisa Forest.

A NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (iSR) platform had earlier sighted the BHTs who were gathered under some trees.

Consequently, a combination of NAF fighter aircraft namely the F7-Ni, Alpha Jet and L-39 ZA aircraft was detailed to carry out air interdiction on the BHT gathering.

The Alpha Jet aircraft acquired and attacked the target with bombs, neutralising many of the BHTs. Thereafter, the F-Ni aircraft immediately conducted a bomb attack, which resulted in the death of more BHTs. The L-39ZA aircraft then followed through by strafing fleeing terrorists with rockets, killing most of them in the process. After the attacks, a few BHT survivors were seen scampering from the location.

Meanwhile, the NAF has conveyed the Director General of the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) and other NEMA officials to Makurdi to give effect to the Presidential directive to assist flood victims in Makurdi. The NAF Beechcraft KingAir aircraft was used to convey the team.