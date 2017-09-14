NAF Partners Agriculture Ministry To Sensitize Personnel On New Agricultural Policy

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) today, 13 September 2017, organized an agricultural sensitization workshop for NAF personnel in Abuja. The workshop was aimed at enlightening NAF personnel on the Federal Government’s new agricultural policy tagged ‘‘The Green Alternative’’. The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbe, who was represented at the workshop by his Senior Adviser on Special Projects and General Duties, Mrs Ochinyabo Winifred, urged NAF personnel to participate actively in the new agricultural policy and take advantage of the emerging opportunities and possibilities in the agricultural sector. Some of the opportunities were said to include agriculture production, processing, storage, marketing, research, livestock production and bio-fuel development.

In his remarks, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who was represented by the Chief of Administration, Air Vice Marshal Lawal Alao, recalled that the current NAF leadership launched a scheme ‘‘the Barrack Youth Empowerment through Agriculture programme’’ in September 2016, as part of conscious efforts to support the Federal Government’s new agricultural policy. While appreciating the FMARD for further enlightening the participants on the opportunities within the agricultural value chain, he disclosed that it was needful to also sensitize other NAF personnel in its 6 Commands on the new agricultural policy so as to enable them take advantage of the programme.

The representative of the Minister of Agriculture commended the CAS for his support and encouragement, which enabled the successful conduct of the workshop. She added that that the workshop could potentially enhance the country’s food security, an integral part of national security, hence the need to involve security personnel such as those in the NAF.