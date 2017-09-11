NAF Sustains Operation Ruwan Wuta, Destroys More Boko Haram Buildings In Borno

NAF Sustains Operation Ruwan Wuta, Destroys More Boko Haram Buildings In Borno
September 11 23:06 2017 Print This Article

On the fourth day of the ongoing intensive bombardment of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) hideouts in the Sambisa general area, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) conducted air interdiction on a BHT settlement in Njimia on 10 September 2017. NAF Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms had previously confirmed that several structures used by the terrorists as meeting points were in the location.

The air interdiction was conducted by the Alpha Jet and F-7Ni aircraft, which took turns to attack the location with bombs. Subsequent Battle Damage Assessment showed that the targeted BHT structures were destroyed as a result of the attacks. The attacks were designed to further break the will and capability of the BHTs to regroup against own surface forces.

 

 

OLATOKUNBO ADESANYA

Air Commodore

Director of Public Relations and Information

Nigerian Air Force    

 

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

Akiyode-Afolabi Emerges TMG Chair As TMG Gets New Board

Akiyode-Afolabi Emerges TMG Chair As TMG Gets New Board

Unite Against Menace Of Terrorism

Unite Against Menace Of Terrorism

We Are Not Recruiting – NNPC

We Are Not Recruiting – NNPC