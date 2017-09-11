NAF Sustains Operation Ruwan Wuta, Destroys More Boko Haram Buildings In Borno

On the fourth day of the ongoing intensive bombardment of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) hideouts in the Sambisa general area, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) conducted air interdiction on a BHT settlement in Njimia on 10 September 2017. NAF Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms had previously confirmed that several structures used by the terrorists as meeting points were in the location.

The air interdiction was conducted by the Alpha Jet and F-7Ni aircraft, which took turns to attack the location with bombs. Subsequent Battle Damage Assessment showed that the targeted BHT structures were destroyed as a result of the attacks. The attacks were designed to further break the will and capability of the BHTs to regroup against own surface forces.

OLATOKUNBO ADESANYA

Air Commodore

Director of Public Relations and Information

Nigerian Air Force