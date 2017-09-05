NANS Applauds JAMB’s Initiative On Cut-Off Mark, Urges ASUU, FG To Return To Negotiation Table

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has applauded the position of recently announced cut-off mark by JAMB.

In the same vein, the organisation called on Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU to, as a matter of urgency, return to the negotiating table with government to ensure that the strike is called off for Nigerian teeming students to return to their classes.

Commenting further on the cut off mark in a statement by the President of the Association, Mr Aruna Khadire, he said that “NANS welcomes this development, especially the introduction of the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) which has provision for candidates to track their admission and raise queries when they feel cheated,” he said.

He said the JAMB initiative NANS believes “will promote transparency, accountability and fairness. A system that allows candidates to check the admission flow to see who the institutions admit into the programme they also applied for with the view of seeing if a candidate with less scores is admitted and immediately call the attention of the relevant regulatory body is an initiative by JAMB that should be applauded.”

Khadire pointed out that “as an Association, we maintain that the various submissions were obtained from the institution in line with the spirit of allowing them to exercise their powers as given to their senate and academic board to determine the parameter for admissions to their institutions.

Khadire further said that “JAMB has demonstrated enormous responsibility in ensuring that the right thing is done”.

He added: “Looking at the cut-off marks as submitted by the institutions, one will certainly agree that it will not lower the quality of education as quality is a function of number and institutions with over seventy per cent of the total candidates submitted cut off marks above even the previous year’s 180.”

Speaking further on the industrial action, He said that “Today, all that is needed by all of is a sacrifice to move Nigeria forward. No sector of the Nigerian economy is faring better and ASUU should not think otherwise.

“We appreciate the concern of ASUU for good education but they should also see the sincerity of the economy of the moment.

In view of this, NANS give ASUU one week to resume or face our enormous protest.

He urged the general public to note that all over the world universities are ranked differently with the A’s and the B’s and on and on, and which could only be achieved in a healthy competitive environment where the admission and labour market determine the rating of institutions.

The Association further urged the Registrar of JAMB to always ensure that the media is adequately informed of such policy before its pronouncement, to avoid wrong and misleading captions before it is being corrected as a lot of reports were out on misconception of the policy.