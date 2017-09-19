NANS Lauds ASUU, FG Over Strike Suspension

Consequent on the suspension of the five-week strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended the Federal Government and the Union for resolving their stand-off.

NANS’ President, Mr Chinonso Obasi, speaking in Abuja, said that suspending the strike had shown dialogue was the best way of settling industrial disputes.

ASUU on Monday suspended its five-week old strike following a meeting with the Federal Government’s delegation.

Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, ASUU President, had said that the union decided to conditionally suspend the strike in view of the timeline of October 2017 for the implementation of the signed agreement.

Obasi said that suspending the strike was a welcome development that would bring relieve not only to the students but also their parents.

He called on the Federal Government to equally demonstrate a sense of responsibility and endeavour to comply with the agreements reached in order to avert another level of face-off with ASUU in the near future.

He noted “The falling standard of education and its effect on the nation’s future human capital is regrettable. The Federal Government should prioritise investment in the education sector for the benefit of the nation.

“A situation where students are compelled to spend longer time than necessary for a particular course of study on an account of incessant strikes is counter-productive,” he said.

He said that students were always at the receiving end of strikes, hence the need for ASUU to always consult students’ leadership as critical stakeholders before declaring or proceeding on strike in the future.