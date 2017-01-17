NANS President’s Efforts To Reinstate 23 UNIPORT Expelled Students Hit Brick Wall

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

The President of the National Association of Nigerian Students NANS, has said that his efforts to broker peace with the management of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) for the reinstatement of the 23 expelled students proved abortive by the Institution’s Vice Chancellor

In a release made available to Frontiers News on Tuesday and signed by the Media Aide to the NANS President, Comrade Raymond Eggon,

“the NANS President Comr. Aruna Kadiri begun a two day working visit to the University of Portharcourt on Monday, the 9th of January 2017 as part of effort to ensure reinstatement of the 23 expelled students of the aforementioned citadel of learning.

“In good fate, the meeting started with the affected 23 expelled students to ascertain the actual cause of their expulsion.

After a successful meeting with the affected students, the NANS president further met with the security agencies (DSS and Police)to discuss ways of peaceful resolution.

“Thereafter, the NANS leadership intended meeting with the VC who bluntly denied their request.

“While others may have pulled through but that of the VC seems to be an effort in futility who refused to even sit with himself and his delegates to align and have a way forward.

The statement added that the Association invited the Vice Chancellor of the institution to the negotiation table but refused, which has left the peace loving NANS President furious and dared the university to resume without the expelled students.

According to the NANS President in the statement, “We have met with the security agencies trying to resolve this issue but the Vice Chancellor has bluntly refused to sit with us. Since this is the case, we dare them to resume 29th of January without the affected students.

“Whoever undermines peaceful negotiation, makes violent revolt inevitable. Nigerian Students are not pushovers”.

It added that all the higher institutions that have demonstrated this tendencies of victimization on the unsuspecting Nigerian Students never lived in stable or balance nature to narrate their ordeal, stating that it is therefore conspicuously convincing that Uniport is also heading towards the same direction by calling the wrath of the Nigerian students which must be given in no distance time.

The NANS president therefore passionately appealed to the conscience of Nigerian Students to remain calm and law abiding as the appropriate measure will be taken in ensuring the swift reinstatement of the affected students.

Aruna also assured that the NANS president, soonest, shall embark on aluta journey to FUT minna to also address the issue of the expulsion of 700 students of the school. We are bent on resolving all issues affecting our fellow students.