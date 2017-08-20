NANS Rejoices With Buhari, Demands Immediate Sack Of Ministers

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has rejoiced with President Muhammadu Buhari on his return from treatment in the United Kingdom and also urged him to restore the confidence of his government by sacking all ministers and replacing them with competent hands.

President of NANS, Chinoso Obasi, in a statement, on Sunday, in Lagos, urged the President Buhari to “use the opportunity of his return to quickly introduce a new sense of vigor into his administration by rejigging and repositioning his cabinet for effectiveness and efficiency by bringing on board, cerebral, competent, vibrant, contemporary and dynamic young people to herald and stimulate a whole new level of impetus and vibrancy in the administration of the ailing economy”.

He joined “all patriotic and well-meaning Nigerians to rejoice with President Buhari and thank God for his returns safe return from the UK with a renewed vigor after a prolonged absence to attend to his ailing health”.

Obasi said the Nigerian students stood with the Buhari throughout the difficult times and would continue to be with him in prayers for the sustenance of his health and prayed for more wisdom, knowledge, understanding and energy to enable the president provide the necessary leadership to move the nation forward.

While condemning the unfortunate development in the North East that led to the untimely and brutal murder of some lecturers of the University of Maiduguri Obasi “calls for the immediate parameter fencing of the university to protect the inhabitants”.

NANS urged Buhari to address the indefinite strike declared by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to ensure that Nigerian Students returns to school at the earliest convenience.

He said going forward, “the Nigerian students and youth should be deliberately included in decisions making process on issues that concerns them to enable them actively participate and contribute to the development efforts of the nation”.