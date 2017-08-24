NANS Says 120 Cut-Off Mark Set By JAMB Is Retrogressive

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) under the leadership of Comrade Chinonso Obasi has condemned in very strong terms the recent backward review of the cut off marks for admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria from 180 for universities and 165 polytechnics, to 120 and 100 respectively and describes the exercise as a gross misplacement of priority and exercise in futility.

Obasi warned that the JAMB decision if not reversed would cause disatrous consequences for future generations of graduates in Nigeria

“The lowering of standard will translate to a disastrous outcome in the future by churning out young people who cannot fit into the demands and expectations of the 21st century,” Obasi said in a statement, on Thursday.

Obasi insisted that “Nigerian youth are intelligent and willing to learn,” adding that “Nigerian students who school abroad are known to study and come out with exemplary performance” wondering why JAMB would want to create lower standards in Nigeria instead of excellence, innovation and competitiveness which is a hallmark of 21st century universities.

NANS President, Comrade Chinonso Obasi argued that the challenge of The He noted that the challenges of tertiary institutions in Nigeria is not with the entering requirements but lack of modern day teaching facilities, low level of morale by the teaching staff, lack of adequate facilities and enabling environment that facilitates effective and efficient learning by the students.

Obasi also listed high level of inconsistencies in policy formulation as well as implementation policies as the urgent issues that government should be concerned about and therefore called on government to address germane issues bedeviling education in Nigeria rather than embarking on frivolous policies that would further compound the falling standard of education in Nigeria.