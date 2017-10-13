NAPTIP Drags An Abuja Socialite To Court For Human Trafficking

Efforts by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to curtail the activities of human traffickers in the country through prosecution is gradually yielding result as the Agency has arraigned a 27 year-Socialite , Doofan David ( popularly known as Wendy) for an alleged human trafficking offence.

She was arraigned before High Court 13 of the Federal Capital Territory presided over by Hon. Justice F. A. Ojo.

The accused and one other person , Miss Kate ( also known as Katty) still at large, were accused of trafficking a 21 – year- old girl (Name withheld ) to Malaysia for alleged prostitution contrary to section 13 (40 (a) of Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act 2015.

The two- count charge read, “ That you Doofan David, Alias Wendy) F’ 27 years old of plot 2022, Aminu Kano Cresent Wuse 11, Abuja, in the month of July, 2017 at Plot 2022, Aminu Kano Crescent , Wuse 11, Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court, facilitated foreign travel for (Name withheld ) 21years old which promoted her being involved in prostitution in Malaysia, and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 18 of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition ) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015.

“That you Doofan David (Alias Wendy), Female, 27 years old of plot 2022, Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 11, Abuja, in the month of July, 2017 at Plot 2022 Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 11 Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court directly assisted the activities of Miss Kate Alias Katty (Still at large) who is engaged in acts of trafficking in persons, and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 13(4) (c) of Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015.

The accused pleaded not guilty and was granted bail while further hearing on the case has been adjourned to 30th November, 2017.

Speaking on the arraignment, Director General of the Agency, Julie Okah – Donli, said the arrest and arraignment of the accused persons was an outcome a renewed commitment by NAPTIP to ensure that human trafficking is eradicated in Nigeria.

“I have said it several times that NAPTIP will not spare anybody in its determination to redeem the image of Nigeria in the eyes of the world as a source, transit and destination country for human trafficking.

“We have redoubled out efforts in this regard and our operations have been strategically redesigned to enhance proactive surveillance and diligence prosecution. We want to change the negative narratives of human trafficking about Nigeria and this must begin by discouraging the internal demands for commercial sex within Nigeria.

Our appeal is for all Nigerians to join hands with NAPTIP and let us jointly feed the Agency with useful information that will lead to the arrest of suspected human traffickers.

“Let us know that we can now blow our whistle against any suspected human trafficker in order to protect our children” the NAPTIP boss said.

######

Adekoye Vincent

For: Head, Press and Public Relations Unit