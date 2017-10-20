Nasarawa State Govt. Suspends Board Secretary For Alleged Missing Fund

Nasarawa State Govt. Suspends Board Secretary For Alleged Missing Fund
October 20 12:42 2017 Print This Article

The Nasarawa State Government, on Friday, said it had suspended the Secretary of the state scholarship board, Abdulwahab Suleiman for alleged missing of fund.

Mallam Mohammed Abdullahi, the Secretary to the Nasarawa State Government (SSG), made this disclosure in a statement he made available to newsmen in Lafia.

He said the suspension, which took immediate effect, would give room for the repositioning of the board to enhance effective service delivery.

When NAN contacted both the suspended secretary and Mallam Tijjani Ahmed, the state Commissioner for Education for their reactions, the duo declined comments on the matter.

The two government officials, however, said they would not say anything on the issue since the police had started investigation into the matter.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Idrisu Kennedy, confirmed to NAN that the case had been reported to the state police command and investigation had since commenced.

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

INEC Colluding With Plateau PDP To Destroy Evidence – APC

INEC Colluding With Plateau PDP To Destroy Evidence – APC

Abducted Schoolgirls: Akande Engaging Partisan Blackmail – Presidency

We Won’t Shut Down Schools For Polls – FG

We Won’t Shut Down Schools For Polls – FG