NASS Brainstorms On Power

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja.

In line with its commitment to collaborate with the Executive to improve the power sector in Nigeria, the National Assembly will hold a high powered meeting with stakeholders in the power sector to brainstorm and come up with ideas to deliver improved power supply to Nigerians.

The workshop, which will be a two day interactive session, will have lawmakers and players in the energy sector in attendance to critically analyse the challenges impeding energy delivery and examine extant legislations/regulatory framework guiding the Nigerian Power Sector to determine if there is need for amendments or enactment of new laws that will galvanize the sector.

With the theme, “The Nigerian Power Challenge: A Legislative Intervention”, the workshop will feature presentation of papers, panel discussions, Town Hall meeting, question and answer sessions after which a communiqué will be issued with which the Legislature and the Executive arm of Government can work with.

The platform will also be an avenue for stakeholders to carry out a holistic diagnosis of the challenges impeding the development of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) and proffer solutions.

Participants at the workshop will be made up of all the stakeholders in the Power Sector within and outside Nigeria