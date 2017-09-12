National Hospital Nephrologist Bags Eminent Physicians Fellowship In The UK

Dr Emmanuel Anteyi, the Chief Consultant Physician/Nephrologist at the National Hospital, Abuja has been awarded the Fellowship of the Royal College of Physicians (FRCP) of London in recognition of his significant contribution to knowledge, teaching, and research in medicine.

A statement issued by his media aide, Chijioke Peters, said Anteyi received the Fellowship on Tuesday in London at a ceremony at the Royal College of Physicians of London.

The conferment of the Fellowship is the highest professional fellowship award in the field of Internal Medicine.

It is given to exceptionally committed and outstanding physicians in the United Kingdom and the rest of the world.

Anteyi earned this award because of long years of his involvement in the training of doctors at undergraduate and postgraduate levels for Nigerian universities, West African College of Physicians and the Royal College of Physicians.

He has equally held various administrative positions such as Head of Departments, Clinical director and coordinator of collaborative training programmes of the West African College of Physicians and Royal College of Physicians.

The consultant nephrologist has at various times served as a member of boards of Teaching hospitals in Nigeria; in addition to being an examiner in the Faculty of Internal Medicine and subspecialty of Nephrology for the West African College of Physician.

In his acceptance speech, Anteyi dedicated the award to ‘‘God Almighty, who is the author and creator of the art of medicine.’’

“The award has given me great fulfilment in my professional life as a physician.

“I dedicate this Fellowship award to the Almighty God who is the author and creator of the art of medicine, to my teachers and mentors who taught me this art, to my wife and family for their great support and encouragement of perfecting this art and to my patients who gave me the opportunity to practice.’’