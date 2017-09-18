NCP Says Its Not Interested In Lagos Assembly Bye-Election

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

The National Conscience Party (NCP) has said that it would not participate in the bye election slated for September 30 this year because it is not keen in presenting candidate.

The election is being arranged by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is to fill the vacant seat, arising from the death of the lawmaker representing Eti Osa 2 state constituency, Mr Kazeem Alimi, who died on July 18.

State Chairman of the NCP, Mr Fatai Ibu-Owo, told newsmen that the party was not interested in the election and therefore, had no candidate.

He explained the party was currently pre-occupied with strategising for the 2019 elections and so had no time for the bye-election.

“We are not interested in the election, so we didn’t have any primary and so we don’t have a candidate.

“The party has been busy with early preparations for the 2019 general elections so that we can do well. Besides, we are concentrating so much on challenging the exclusion of our party in the July 22 council election in the state at the tribunal.

“It will amount to a waste of time and resources to partake in the bye-election with all we have in our hands. That’s why we are abstaining.”

Asked the stage of the party’s suit at the tribunal, the chairman said that the tribunal had ruled against the party’s prayer, asking for the cancellation of the election on the grounds of exclusion.

He explained that the judge’s reason was that directing a new election would be costly as much resource had been expended to conduct the July 22 polls.

“We are, however, not satisfied with the verdict and that is why we are appealing it. As a matter of fact, we are filing our appeal this week and we hope to get justice.”

Ibu-Owo pleaded with supporters of the party in the state to remain calm as the party would take the matter to its logical end.