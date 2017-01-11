Ndume’s Sack: How APC Senators May Scheme To Remove Ekweremadu

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

Some APC senators that worked on the ousted of the former Majority Leader of the Senate Ali Ndume, may stylishly scheme to unseat the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu as they are wooing him to join the ruling party or risk his position in the Upper Chamber.

Although Ndume accepted the decision of the APC lawmakers to remove him as Senate majority leader and thanked them for the opportunity giving to him, he insisted that he wasn’t given a fair hearing by the lawmakers.

The activities during the plenary session on Wednesday, also pointed to the fact that some lawmakers could work against Ekweremadu if care is not taken.

However, some revelations were made by some lawmakers while the sacked majority leader Ndume was explaining the circusmstances which surrounded his sanction.

Ndume said, “If today, just like that, without telling somebody and he goes out ( is removed ) … If it is Ndume today and he goes out, it may be, God forbid, Ekweremadu tomorrow”.

Referring to Ekweremadu, Senator Abdullahi Adamu said “we are waiting” while Senator Bachir Marafa opined that “he may be next, except he decamps”.

