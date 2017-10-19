NEC Forms Governors’ Committee Of 6 To Work With Industrial Policy & Competitiveness Advisory Council

Both the Federal Government and State governments would be working together to forge a common front in the nation’s bid for industrialisation.

This was one of the highlights at the National Economic Council meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, earlier today at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa.

The Council had received a presentation on the work of the recently inaugurated Advisory Council that has top private sector and public sector officials, and industry chieftains as members. The Council is chaired by Prof. Osinbajo and has the mandate to identify key and practical areas where both public and private sectors can work together to significantly accelerate Nigeria’s industrial drive.

After the presentation was made to the Council, a committee of Governors from the nation’s six geo-political zones was formed to work with the Council in order to get the States actively involved in the national industrialisation effort by receiving and reviewing recommendations of the Council and fashioning out how best to implement them.