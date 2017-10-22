NEMA Confirms Recovery Of Body Of Suicide Victim From Lagoon

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

The body of the suicide victim, Mr. Oluseyi Adekunle has been retrieved from the Lagos lagoon, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency has revealed.

Adekunle, a native of Ondo State jumped into the Lagos Lagoon, on Friday killing himself.

A source close to LASEMA confirmed to our correspondent that indeed the body has been recovered but refused to give details.

He said the agency would issue a statement on the development later on Sunday.

“We have recovered the body of Mr. Adekunle from the lagoon, that is all I can tell you for now,” the source who is a staff of the agency said in a telephone chat.