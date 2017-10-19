NEPAD Partners International Sheroes Forum (ISF) To Engage Women In Business, Leadership, Governance

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) in collaboration with International Sheroes Forum (ISF), have planned to host women from all walks of life to participate in a one-on-one conversation with the former First Lady of the Republic of Ghana Mrs Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

The interaction is meant to create a platform to drive political and social change in the world.

The two-day event, which is slated to hold in NAF Conference Centre, Abuja, has its theme ‘Advancing Women’s Roles in Business Leadership and Governance’, would feature some discourse on women’s participation in politics, governance, economy and business to drive economic growth.

One of the sessions will address issue of networking with high profile women leaders who are currently shaping the continent’s future, and exchange on best practices and experiences to empower women in business.

According to the organisers, part of the discussions that would also characterise the event is a focus on Entrepreneurial Session which would be premised on funding the next generation of women entrepreneurs and increasing access to funding and markets.

The style talks, however, would give room for remarkable personalities to share personal stories of their journey in a relaxed setting, to give personal and professional inspiration, while the Health and Wellness session will focus on lifestyle balance and finding connection between the mind, body and spirit to leadership.

There would be special awards that would be given to recognise amazing personalities who have contributed to the advancement of women’s issue.