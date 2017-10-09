Nestle, Dangote Cement Lead Gainers Chart As Market Gains N12.5 Billion In Monday’s Trading

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

Trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) begin on an upward trend, with market indices increasing by 1.41 per cent amid gains by blue chips.

At the end of trading activities, market capitalisation inched towards N176 billion or 1.41 per cent to close at N12.678 trillion compared with N12.502 trillion that it closed with on Friday.

An analysis of trends shows that the All-Share Index which opened at 36,320.93 rose by 511 points or 1.41 per cent to close at 36,831.93.

Total led the gainers table with a gain of N12 to close at N253 per share while Nestle followed with a gain of N7.05 to close at N1,230 and Dangote Cement appreciated by N6.39 to close at N224 per share.

Other gainers include the International Breweries, which added N1.90 to close at N39.90 and Guaranty Trust Bank gained N1.32 to close at N42.02 per share.

On the other hand, Lafarge Africa recorded the highest loss to lead the losers’ table shedding 42k to close at N56.89 per share.

Cadbury trailed with a loss of 33k to close at N10, while PZ Industries declined by 31k to close at N23.24 per share.

Dangote Sugar Refinery was down by 18k to close at N13.80 and Presco depreciated by 17k to close at N67.83 per share.

In spite of the growth in market indices, the volume of shares traded closed lower with an exchange of 262.17 million shares valued at N2.99 billion exchanged in 4,283 deals.

This was against a turnover of 367.07 million shares worth N3.74 billion transacted in 3,773 deals on Friday.

Diamond Bank was the most active in volume terms, exchanging 76.25 million shares worth N80.29 million.

Access Bank followed with 28.14 million shares valued at N275.72 million, while Zenith International Bank traded 23.67 million shares worth N594.97 million.

FBN Holdings exchanged 15.72 million shares valued at N95.33 million and Transnational Corporation of Nigeria sold 13.44 million shares worth N18.09 million.