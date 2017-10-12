Nestle Maintains Good Showing, Leads Gainers Chart As Market Improves Marginally

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

Food manufacturing company, Nestle Plc on Thursday continues is strings of good showing on the floor of the Nigeria Stock Exchange as it lead the gainers’ chart.

This is coming just the All-Share Index appreciated marginally by 0.22 per cent after dropping for two consecutive days by appreciating by 79.42 points or 0.22 per cent to close at 36,732.24 compared to 36,652.82 posted on Wednesday.

Also, the market capitalisation which opened at N12.616 trillion increased by N18 billion to close at N12.634 trillion due to price growth by some blue chips.

A breakdown of the price movement table showed that Nestle led the gainers’ table, growing by N6.88 to close at N1,240 per share.

Stanbic IBTC came second with a gain of N1.14 to close at N41.19 and Nigerian Breweries improved by N1.08 to close at N165.08 per share.

Forte Oil advanced by one Naira to close at N50, while Flour Mills grew by 51k to close at N29.71 per share.

On the other hand, Presco recorded the highest loss to lead the losers’ chart, declining by 83k to close at N67 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank trailed with a loss of N0.30 kobo to close at N41.70 kobo, Union Bank of Nigeria declined by 25k to close at N5.75 per share.

Fidson Healthcare was down by 16k to close at N3.34, while UPL depreciated by 12k to close at N2.33 per share.

The volume of shares traded rose by 31.89 per cent with a total of 443.68 million shares valued at N3.18 billion transacted in 2,993 deals.

This was against the 353.19 million shares worth N1.83 billion exchanged in 3,689 deals on Wednesday.

Diamond Bank dominated trading activates with an exchange 308.85 million shares valued at N304.41 million.

UBA followed with 25.79 million shares worth N237.15 million and Zenith International Bank exchanged 22.93 million shares valued at N579.25 million.

Transcorp traded 14.13 million shares worth N20.36 million, while Fidelity Bank sold 9.59 million shares valued at N13.47 million.