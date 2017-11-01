Never Again Should Nigerians Allow Country To Witness Another Civil War – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday appealed to Nigerians to jointly resolve that never again would they allow the country to be plunged into another civil war.

President Buhari speaking while launching this year’s Armed forces remembrance day emblem and appeal fund asked Nigerians to the sad event of the last civil war in 1967 and the eventual tragic loss of lives and properties.

He said “we must therefore cast our minds back at the events that led to the civil war, the immense human capital loss of the tragic war, and resolve that never again shall we allow our dear nation by our actions or inactions to experience another war”.

President Buhari said as one of the soldiers who knew their contributions saluted “the gallantry, courage and sacrifices of men and women of the Armed Forces as they grapple with diverse and contemporary security challenges plaguing the country.

“I appreciate your display of unparalleled loyalty to the country and dedication to duty. Being one of you, I understand what you have to undergo. This administration will continue to do all within its power and resources to ensure that your welfare is adequately catered for.

“The noble culture of appreciation and respect for veterans and servicemen and women experienced all over the world is very much part of us in Nigeria.

“I therefore look forward to a time when business concerns and service providers in the country would give special recognition and consideration for these distinguished citizens and support the veterans’ cause in any way they can through voluntary donations, employment opportunities and welfare suppor”.

He said “ as a government we desire to improve the capability of our Armed Forces. I am glad that our efforts are yielding positive results already in boosting the morale of men and women of the Armed Forces.

“We will continue to engage them in training and retraining to improve on their capacity to discharge their constitutional roles”.

President Buhari implored Nigerians “to procure and wear the emblem with pride as a way of identifying with those that laid down their lives, the incapacitated and others still who are daily in harm’s way in order to guarantee our peace and security. We will always remember them and the respect we owe them”