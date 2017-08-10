New Ekiti Market: Contractors Docked For Diverting Materials

The contractor handling the new Ojaba Market in Ado-Ekiti was on Thursday docked before a Chief Magistrate’s Court over alleged diversion of materials worth a little over N2 million.

The contractor, Jegede Kayode Olusola, was arraigned with four others working with him.

The other accused persons are Faleye Sunday, Filani Oladipo, Olabode Felix and Dada Tunde.

They were docked on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing before Chief Magistrate Idowu Ayenimo.

The said offences were said to be contrary to and punishable under Section 390 of the Criminal Code, Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr Gbemiga Adaramola, who sought an adjournment, said he needed time to reply to two applications served him earlier in the day by the defence counsel.

The defence counsel, Mr Obafemi Adewale, did not oppose the call for adjournment, saying there was nothing too expeditious about the matter.

Ayenimo subsequently adjourned the matter to August 17, this year.